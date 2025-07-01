Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIMU opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide a high level of income exempt from federal income tax through high-yield US municipal bonds. HIMU was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

