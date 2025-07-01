TSA Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 42,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 41,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

