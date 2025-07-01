Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

UBER stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

