Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VPL stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $82.36.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.