Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

