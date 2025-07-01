Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 259,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,002.52. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.75 and a beta of 0.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

