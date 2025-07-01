W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $272,582,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after buying an additional 1,615,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $89,691,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 664,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

