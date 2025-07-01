Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 7,295 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 7,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 100,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,321.60. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,893 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $386,851.96.

On Friday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,807 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $369,092.43.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 4.1%

WLFC opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

