Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,658,713,000 after buying an additional 6,240,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,243,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after buying an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.47, for a total transaction of $10,075,372.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,875,385.09. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Free Report

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

