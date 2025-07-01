WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSFS Financial

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.