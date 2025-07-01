XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TMT General Partner Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 88.2% in the first quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after buying an additional 15,340,907 shares during the last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,055 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $9,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.58.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

