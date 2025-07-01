Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Yum China has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

