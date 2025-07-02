118,300 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.97% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter.

NJAN stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

