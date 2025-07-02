1,289 Shares in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,495 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

