13,726 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

