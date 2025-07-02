1,460 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.