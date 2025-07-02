16,305 Shares in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MD stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

