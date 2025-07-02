1,657 Shares in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
