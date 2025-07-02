1,841 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17,898.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 104,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $10,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.64.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

