58,200 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at $969,924.28. This represents a 6.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,929.69. The trade was a 3.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $253,568 over the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:VSH opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.