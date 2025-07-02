72,125 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $580,446. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.