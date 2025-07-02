Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,608 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Acco Brands worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 345,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 293,506 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price target on Acco Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Acco Brands Trading Up 7.5%

NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. Acco Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Acco Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acco Brands Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Acco Brands’s payout ratio is -26.55%.

Acco Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

