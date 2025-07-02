Airline Stocks To Consider – June 29th

RTX, Zscaler, and Southwest Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their value fluctuates based on factors such as fuel costs, passenger demand, labor agreements, and wider economic or geopolitical events. Because of their sensitivity to external shocks like oil‐price swings or travel restrictions, airline stocks often exhibit higher volatility than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.64. 9,172,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $315.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,482. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,212.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $317.26.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,618,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

