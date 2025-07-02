Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after buying an additional 1,320,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3,380.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after buying an additional 824,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,044,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Albany International Stock Up 0.7%

Albany International stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. Albany International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

