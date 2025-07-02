Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.