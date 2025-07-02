Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 13,117 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of Crown worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

