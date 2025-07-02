Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 313,786 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 313,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after buying an additional 1,316,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,574,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,552,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,640,000.

NYSE FND opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

