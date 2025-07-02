Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 538,934 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 538,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,576 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

