Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 217,691 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 7.58% of Mativ worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mativ by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mativ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mativ by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mativ by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 30,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,163.20. The trade was a 48.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shruti Singhal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 56,533 shares in the company, valued at $325,630.08. This trade represents a 241.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $383.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

