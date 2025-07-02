Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,672 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $24,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $1,285,244.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

