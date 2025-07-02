Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 93,478 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $86,330,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 390,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 6,274 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $214,006.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,158,833 shares in the company, valued at $39,527,793.63. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,279 shares of company stock valued at $36,031,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

