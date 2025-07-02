Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,284 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $198,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $264.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

