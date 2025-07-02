Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,931 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

