Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 558.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 327,023 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $385,367,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after buying an additional 753,857 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $41,295,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,951.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 491,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $117.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

