Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

