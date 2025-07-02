Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $21.33 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 352,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

