Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $22.17 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,556 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 547.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 42.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 52.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.9% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 212,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 201,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

