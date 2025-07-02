Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.44 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

