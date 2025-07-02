Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.53 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,864,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.71 and its 200-day moving average is $477.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

