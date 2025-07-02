Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BOK Financial worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOKF opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Corporation has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

