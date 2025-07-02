Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.55 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kroger by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of KR stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $74.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

