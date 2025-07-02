Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Royal Gold worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,412,000 after purchasing an additional 152,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold stock opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

