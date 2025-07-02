Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 17,718 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 55.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SKM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

