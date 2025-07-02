Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,599 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $4,568,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

