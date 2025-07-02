Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 66,165 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,165 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $27,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Entergy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

