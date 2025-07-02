Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,792,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,597,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $263.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

