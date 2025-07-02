Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $27,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $5,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 141.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $6,795,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Exelon by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,329,000 after buying an additional 732,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

