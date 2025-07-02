Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

