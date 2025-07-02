Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1,210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Talen Energy worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,984,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Talen Energy by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,353,000 after buying an additional 577,257 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,065,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talen Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $279.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.62 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

