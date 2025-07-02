Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

